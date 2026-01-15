Mumbai, January 15: Bank Holiday alert for customers planning branch visits Today, Thursday, January 15. As per the official holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed in nine cities across India due to Makara Sankranti related festivals and Municipal Corporation Elections in parts of Maharashtra. Banking operations in other states and cities will continue as usual.

Why Are Banks Closed On January 15

January 15 marks Makara Sankranti, a major Hindu festival celebrated under different names such as Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, and Uttarayana Punyakala across various regions. The day signifies the Sun’s transition into the Capricorn zodiac sign, marking the beginning of the auspicious Uttarayana period. It symbolises new beginnings, positivity, and the gradual end of winter. Bank Holidays in January 2026: From Mannam Jayanthi to Makar Sankranti and Republic Day, Banks To Remain Closed for 16 Days Next Month; Check Full List Here.

In Mumbai, banks will also remain shut due to BMC Elections, as per government rules.

Cities Where Banks Will Be Closed On January 15

According to the RBI holiday list, bank branches will remain closed in the following cities:

• Belapur

• Bengaluru

• Chennai

• Gangtok

• Hyderabad

• Lucknow

• Mumbai

• Nagpur

• Vijayawada

Banks in other cities and states will operate normally.

Which Banking Services Will Remain Available

Despite branch closures, customers can continue to access most digital banking facilities, including:

• Internet banking

• Mobile banking applications

• UPI transactions

• ATM services

However, services requiring in person visits such as cheque clearing, cash deposits at counters, and branch related work will not be available. January 2026 Bank Holidays: RBI Releases State-Wise List of Holiday for January Month; Check Dates.

What Customers Should Keep In Mind

Customers in affected cities, especially Mumbai where banks are also closed due to civic polls, are advised to plan branch related work after January 15 and rely on online banking services for routine transactions.

