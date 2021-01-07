Come new year celebrations and Makar Sankranti welcomes you as the harvest festival. The day is extremely auspicious for the Hindus and it has got a lot to do with the zodiac and planetary positions that form an auspicious timing for us. This year is said to exceptionally auspicious yog that may bring in luck, prosperity and happiness in your life if you follow the correct puja vidhi and daan rituals. When Sun enters from one zodiac to another, it is then called Sankranti. Similarly, when the Sun enters Capricorn from Sagittarius, the festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated. In the Hindu calendar, there are two parts of six months in a year depending on the sun's position. One part Uttarayan and second is called Dakshinayan. Sun is in the Uttarayan from Makar Sankranti, hence this festival is also called Uttarayan. Donation (daan), holy bath etc. is considered very important on Makar Sankranti. On this day, worshipping the Sun and offering Arghya to seek blessings is auspicious. Makar Sankranti 2021 Easy Rangoli Designs: Stunning Pookalam Ideas, Muggulu Patterns and Simple Kite Rangoli, Watch DIY Videos to Adore Your House on Sankranthi.

Makar Sankranti 2021 Date & Shubh Muhurat: Why is It Exceptionally Auspicious

Like every year, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14 in 2021. Makar Sankranti is a day of holy bathing, charity and chanting. This time, on Makar Sankranti, the auspicious time will be from 8.30 am to 5.46 pm. The virtuous period will be about eight hours. Donation during this time brings in luck n happiness in your life. This yog is rare and is formed by planetary position on Makar Sankranti. This year on the Makar Sankranti, the Moon along with the Sun, Saturn, Mercury and Guru planets will also be in Capricorn. Therefore, experts believe that Makar Sankranti, this time is very auspicious. During this time Paush month is going on according to panchang. Makar Sankranti 2021 Dos and Don'ts: From Performing Kala Til Daan to Preparing Khichdi, Rituals That Brings in Good Luck & Prosperity on This Auspicious Day.

Lucky Things to Do On Makar Sankranti 2021

On this day, according to your strength, you must donate to the needy. This day is considered to be very good for worshipping the sun, so on this day one should offer arghya to the sun and should also chant the lord sun mantras. Apart from this, there is also a tradition of consuming food items made of sesame and jaggery and to fly kites on Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti Puja Vidhui & Rituals

On this day, it is important to wake up early in the morning and bathe in the river. If that's not possible add Ganga jal to your bathwater.

Wear clean clothes.

Make an Ashtadal Lotus with red sandalwood on the chauk.

Install a picture of Suryadev.

Chant the mantras of Suryadev.

Survyadeva should be offered laddus made of sesame and jaggery.

Worship all the nine planets including the Sun God.

After this, donate to the needy.

It is considered best to eat khichdi at this festival.

On this day, lakhs of devotees bathe in the Ganges and the holy rivers and donate. On Makar Sankranti, Lord Vishnu is said to have slaughtered the demons on the earth. Since then, this victory of Lord Vishnu is celebrated as Makar Sankranti festival.

