It's a new year and with that, begin festivals in India. The first Hindu festival of the year is Makar Sankranti. This year, the festival will be celebrated on January 15. On this day, it is believed that Sun God enters the Makar or Capricorn side of the panchang. The harvest festival is celebrated greenery and new beginnings. People express gratitude towards the food and all Sun God. This day is extremely auspicious and therefore, you can perform certain rituals that will bring in good luck and prosperity in your life. It is said that Makar Sankranti takes away all the sufferings of life. Traditionally, people perform Daan aka donations on this day and prepare khichdi as a shubh (auspicious) ritual. But here are a few things to keep in mind:

Bathing the Ganges on the day of Makar Sankranti is considered extremely auspicious. People from far and wide reach to bathe in the Ganges river on this day. If you cannot bathe in the river, then take a bath at your home by adding Ganga water in your house.

After taking bath, offer water (jal) to the Sun God. Worshipping the Sun God on Makar Sankranti brings happiness in life.

Also worship Lord Shiva, Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi on Sankranti for prosperity.

Daan aka donation has special significance on Makar Sankranti. Donate food, clothes, etc. to the poor. Feed and serve the cow and plant saplings. Donating black sesame (kala til) on this day is considered extremely auspicious.

Buy a new broom in the house.

Seek blessings from your elders.

Make sesame laddoos and khichdi at home and donate it to the poor. Sit with your family and eat it yourself.

Food should not be consumed without bathing on this day.

Makar Sankranti is a festival that celebrates nature. On this day, cutting or pruning any form of plants inside or outside the house is not allowed.

You should not take any kind of intoxication on the day of Makar Sankranti. You should avoid consumption like alcohol, cigarette, gutka etc. Spicy food should not be consumed on this day. On this day sesame seeds, moong dal and khichdi etc. should be consumed and donate all these things as much as possible.

If you want to receive the blessings of the Sun God, do not consume food during the evening. Offer prayers at sunrise and sunset.

On the day of Makar Sankranti, if beggars, sadhus or elders come to your house, do not return it empty-handed. Who must donate something according to their ability?

Garlic, onion and meat should not be consumed even on this day. The festival of Makar Sankranti should be celebrated with simplicity. Follow satvikta in food also.

It is a festival of nature and a celebration of greenery. Therefore, harvesting work should be postponed on this day.

Keep restraint on your speech on Makar Sankranti and do not get angry. Do not speak ill to anyone and treat everyone sweetly.

There is a lot of dilemma about Makar Sankranti on which day it will be celebrated. Some people believe that Makar Sankranti is celebrated on 14 January, while some people celebrate it on 15 January. Let us tell you that this year, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 14 January. Sun God is worshiped on this day. It is also known as Uttarayani.

