Mangala Gauri vrat is observed by married women every Tuesday of the Shravan month. The first Mangala Gauri vrat 2022 will be observed on July 19. Newlywed women observe the Mangala Gauri vrat to get marital bliss. In Andhra Pradesh, the Mangala Gauri vrat is also known as Sri Mangala Gowri Vratham. This vrat is dedicated to Goddess Parvati. As you observe Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. When Is Shravan Maas Starting in North and South India, Significance and Puja Vidhi Related to Holiest Hindu Month.

It is believed that Maa Parvati performed penance for several years to marry Lord Shiva. Therefore, worshipping her during the Sawan month blesses one with an ideal and desired life partner. Devotees observing the Mangala Gauri vrat get blessings from Goddess Parvati and it also brings good fortune for the family, husband and children and helps you achieve a long and blessed conjugal life. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them first Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Observing the Mangala Gauri vrat is believed to reduce the Manglik dosha in a horoscope. Unmarried women who observe this fast are believed to be blessed with peace of mind and a good husband. The fast also ensures improvement in the spiritual and material life of the devotee. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS on the first Mangala Gauri vrat 2022.

Wishing everyone a Happy first Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022!

