Mangala Gauri Vrat is a spiritually significant fast undertaken by married Hindu women, particularly in the northern and western regions of India. This fast is observed during the auspicious month of Shravan, also known as Sawan, which is considered highly sacred in Hindu tradition. The vrat is dedicated to Goddess Mangala Gauri, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, and is primarily observed on Tuesdays throughout the month. The dates for Mangala Gauri Vrat differ across India because North India follows the Purnimanta calendar, and the month ends with a full moon while several states in western and southern India follow the Amanta calendar, where the month ends with the new moon. As we mark the auspicious festival of Managla Gauri Vrat 2025 during Sawan month, let us understand Fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat 2025 date, rituals and significance. Sawan Somwar 2025 Vrat Vidhi: Sacred Rules and Fasting Rituals To Follow As You Worship Lord Shiva During the Holy Month of Shravan.

Fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat 2025 Date

According to drikpanchang, the fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat of Shravan 2025 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand falls on August 5, 2025, Tuesday. In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat of Shravan 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 19. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

Mangala Gauri Vrat Significance

Mangala Gauri Vrat is a religious observance that is marked by married women on each Tuesday in the Hindu month of Shravana. This ritual holds great importance for newly married women, who perform it with devotion to seek the blessings of marital bliss, prosperity, and the long life of their husbands. Mangala Gauri Vrat is also known as Sri Mangala Gowri Vratham in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and rest of South India.

There is fifteen days difference in starting time of Shravana month depending on the followed lunar calendar in the region. In Purnimanta calendar, usually followed by North Indian states, Shravana month starts fifteen days before Amanta calendar.

