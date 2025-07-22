Mangala Gauri Vrat is an auspicious Hindu occasion dedicated to the worship of Goddess Gauri. This occasion is not just a spiritual observance but also a celebration of feminine power and devotion. In many parts of India, especially in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, Mangala Gauri Vrat is performed with great devotion, sometimes in a group setting where women come together to sing traditional bhajans and share the offerings after the prayers are completed. The dates of Mangala Gauri Vrat are different for different regions as North India follows the Purnimanta calendar, while several states in western and southern India follow the Amanta calendar. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

Mangala Gauri Vrat is also known as Sri Mangala Gowri Vratham in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the rest of South India. According to drikpanchang, the second Mangala Gauri Vrat of Shravan 2025 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand falls on Tuesday, July 22. In Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the second Mangala Gauri Vrat of Shravan 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 5. Sawan (Shravan) 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does Sawan Maas Start? Sacred Rituals, Traditions, Spiritual Significance and Other Details Related To Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Mangala Gauri Vrat Rituals

On Mangala Gauri Vrat, women wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes.

Devotees set up a small altar with an idol or image of Gauri Mata, decorate it with fresh flowers, turmeric, and kumkum, and offer sweets, fruits to the idol.

On this day, stories related to the glory of Goddess Gauri and the vrat katha (story behind the fast) are recited with devotion.

Women observing this fast follow a day-long vrat, often refraining from food. During the puja rituals, they offer paan, suhaag items like bangles, bindi, sindoor, and new clothes to married women as a symbolic gesture to invoke blessings of prosperity and longevity for their husbands.

Special prayers and aarti are performed on this day to please the Goddess and seek her blessings for a happy and married life.

Mangala Gauri Vrat Significance

Mangala Gauri Vrat is an auspicious occasion observed by married women on each Tuesday in the Hindu month of Shravana. Women observe it to seek conjugal bliss from Goddess Gauri. In the Hindu calendar, the Shravana month is considered sacred to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and his consort, Goddess Gauri, by observing vrats dedicated to them.

Vrats like Shravana Somvar, Mangala Gauri are observed during the Shravana month. During these fasting days, devotees take Sankalp either to observe fast during the Shravana month or to continue for sixteen weeks starting from the Shravana month.

