Marathi Rangbhumi Din is observed on November 5 celebrating theatre and drama, thus promoting art. It is observed with great enthusiasm and zealous by theatre lovers. While COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed celebrations, the day will still be observed through various events held online. Vishnudas Bhave laid the foundation of Marathi Theater Day by presenting the play 'Sita Swayamvar' in 1843. Theater Day comes at a significant time when theatres have been shut for the past eight months to curb the spread of the disease. Ahead of Marathi Rangbhumi Din 2020, we bring to you date, significance, history and events related to the observance. World Opera Day 2020: What Is the Oldest Known Opera? 11 Incredible Facts About Opera You May Not Have Known.

In 1943, many eminent theatre personalities in Sangli came together to commemorate this event and the centenary celebrations were held November 5 to 7. A Natya Sammelan was also organised on this occasion whose president was VD Savarkar. On the same day, Akhil Maharashtra Natyavidya Mandir Samiti was established for the promotion of Natyavidya. On the site given by Chintamanrao Patwardhan, the cornerstone of the Natya Mandir to be erected in his memory was laid in the memory of Vishnudas Bhave. At this crucial moment, the committee passed a resolution at Sangli in the presence of all the drama lovers. For Rs 2999, Book A Whole Theatre To Maintain Social Distancing - Here Are The Details.

On Theater Day, this year, Pune will felicitate Madhuvanti Dandekar, recipient of Annasaheb Kilareskar Award and Gulabbai Sangamnerkar, recipient of Vithabai Narayangaokar Award on November 4. The annual award ceremony on the occasion of Theater Day will not be held this year due to COVID-19 induced restrictions. On Marathi Theater Day, Nataraja will be worshipped at Balgandharva Rangmandir and a health camp will be held for the artists.

