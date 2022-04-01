Matsya Jayanti, as the name suggests, is the celebration of the birth of Lord Vishnu in his first avatar - Matsya. Matsya Jayanti 2022 will be commemorated on April 4 this year. The celebration is marked with grand pomp and valour by devotees of Lord Vishnu at various Vishnu temples. Matsya Jayanti is usually celebrated during Chaitra Navaratri and coincides with the Gangaur festival. The folklore around Matsya Avatar, the importance of Dashavatar, Matsya Jayanti 2022 significance and more is often shared today. As we prepare to celebrate Matsya Jayanti 2022, here is everything you need to know about this commemoration. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Chaitra Navratri, Ramadan, Good Friday; Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

When Is Matsya Jayanti 2022?

Matsya Jayanti is celebrated on the Tritiya tithi in the Hindu month of Chaitra. The Matsya Jayanti Tritiya Tithi will begin at 12:38 on Apr 03, 2022 and will go on till 13:54 on Apr 04, 2022. Devotees of Lord Vishnu perform a special Vishnu Puja on the occasion of Matsya Jayanti.

Matsya Jayanti 2022 Muhurat will be from 13:56 to 16:24 on April 4.

Duration - 02 Hours 28 Mins

Significance Of Matsya Jayanti

Matsya is considered to be the first avatar of the ten primary avatars that Lord Vishnu is supposed to take through the formation of life. Lord Vishnu is believed to descend on earth in various avatars to restore the cosmic order. The first of these ten incarnations are known as Matsya Avatar. Matsya Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Vishnu in this avatar. Matsya Avatar takes a fish-like form. According to folklore, the Matsya Avatar of Lord Vishnu is described to have rescued the first man Manu from a great deluge.

The celebration of Matsya Jayanti marks the journey of this avatar from birth and retells the various stories about how Lord Vishnu restored order in this incarnation. The incarnation of Matsya Avatar is believed to have taken place in the Satya Yuga and the folktales from this time are revisited by many. People also flock to Lord Vishnu’s temples to offer their prayers and perform dedicated aartis and pujas of Lord Vishnu’s Matsya Avatar.

