May Day 2020 in UK: Significance, Customs And Celebrations Related to the Ancient Spring Festival

May Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

May Day is an ancient spring festival observed on May 1 in many European cultures. The day is celebrated with dancing, singing and a lot of delicacies. While May 1 is observed as International Workers' Day or Labour Day across countries, it also has origins in ancient pagan festivals marking the beginning of summer. Over the centuries teh observance became a secular one in Europe with maypole dances and other similar traditions. It is known also as Beltaine (or the Anglicised 'Beltane') and has various cultures, traditions and beliefs attached to it. There are various stories on how May Day came into being. It is said that three different celebrations observed in late April merged to become the celebrations held on May 1. International Workers' Day 2020 Date: Know The History, Origin And Significance of Labour Day Dedicated to Workers Across The Globe!

May Day History, Significance And Celebrations

In Ireland and Scotland, Gaelic May Day also known as Beltane was held between the spring equinox in the middle of March while the summer solstice in the middle of June. People celebrated the onset of summer with different rituals and big feasts for safeguarding their crops and cattle. It was also accompanied. During summer which falls during April, Romans used to celebrate Flora, the goddess of flowers. Hence, the current May Day celebrations widely observed in the United Kingdom are believed to be a mix of it all. And over the years, people also mixed with International Workers' Day.

Maypole (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

To mark May Day, people cut young trees to mark the beginning of summer which originated from the pagan traditions. Dancing around May Pole has become an integral part of the celebrations. Morris dancing by men wearing colourful clothes is also associated with May Day celebrations. They also make 'Green Man', a person adorned with flower garlands and leaves signifying 'May Queen'

Meanwhile, May 1 is celebrated across countries to demand the rights of workers and labourers. The day is the anniversary of Haymarket affair in Chicago where police killed four people at a peaceful protest. Today, across countries, schools, colleges, government institutions, and most organisations remain closed on May Day.