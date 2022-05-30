Memorial Day in the US is observed on the last Monday of May. It is observed to mourn the US military personnel who have died while serving the US armed forces. Memorial Day 2022 will fall on May 30. On this day many volunteers place an American flag on graves of military personnel in national cemeteries. This day is also known as Decoration Day. As you observe Memorial Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Memorial Day 2022 in United States: Know Date, History, Significance and How the Observance Is Marked on the Last Monday of May.

This day is claimed to have been observed first in 1868 by the name Decoration Day. By 1890 almost every Northern state had adopted it as a holiday. In 1971, Congress standardized it as Memorial Day and changed the observance to the last Monday of May. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Memorial Day 2022: From BLT Pasta Salad to Creamy Triple Cheese Tortellini, 5 Superb Food Ideas for the Day.

Memorial Day 2022 Messages

Memorial Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

SMS Reads: Memorial Day Is the Day Observed in Honour of All Those Who Kept the Faith and Fought for It Till the Last Breath. Let Us Remember and Pay Our Heartfelt Gratitude to The Soldiers.

Memorial Day 2022 WhatsApp Status

Memorial Day 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Memorial Day 2022

Memorial Day 2022 In The US

Memorial Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

Image Reads: The Brave Die Never, Though They Sleep in Dust, Their Courage Nerves a Thousand Living Men.- Minot J. Savage

Memorial Day 2022 SMS

Memorial Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Fallen, but Not Forgotten! In Remembrance of Our Heroes on This Memorial Day.

Memorial Day 2022 Sayings

Memorial Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: The Legacy of Heroes Is the Memory of a Great Name and the Inheritance of a Great Example.- Benjamin Disraeli

Memorial Day 2022 Messages: HD Images, Quotes, WhatsApp DPs and Sayings To Mark Decoration Day

Memorial Day is also considered the unofficial beginning of summer in the United States. Many people prepare themselves for this day by organising a backyard barbeque get together, picnic or a day at the beach. It is an extended weekend and an opportunity for many to spend time with family and friends. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2022 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).