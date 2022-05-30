Memorial Day is observed to honour and mourn the U.S military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. Memorial Day is observed every year on the last Monday of May. This year it will fall on May 30. From 1868 to 1970 it was observed on May 30th. This day is originally known as Decoration Day. As you observe National Memorial Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of food ideas you can enjoy on this day. Learn All About The Facts And Traditions of This Day in Honour of The Fallen Soldiers.

BLT Pasta Salad

This is a great recipe to make if you plan a potluck or a get-together. This is also a very good side dish for burgers. This pasta salad recipe gives you a perfect taste of BLT sandwiches in every bite.

Cacio e Pepe Pizza

Pizza is a must-have during any party. It’s easy to eat and can be customised as per one’s taste by adding any topping. As you observe Memorial Day 2022, you must try Cacio e Pepe Pizza to please your family and friends.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled chicken is a perfect meal for a hot summer evening. It can be added to pasta or can be had with any salad. You can make it with regular spices or different herbs as per your taste.

Mushroom and Cheese Melt Burger

A homemade burger cannot get better than this. This is one of the best mushroom and cheese melt burger recipes that you can try on Memorial Day 2022.

Creamy Triple Cheese Tortellini

This would be the quickest dish to make for your get together. This easy, creamy pasta dinner would take no more than 20 minutes time for preparation and will be the best cheese pasta you will ever have.

Memorial Day is a holiday weekend to enjoy with your friends and family. You can have the best of this weekend by trying these amazing recipes to make your get together fantastic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2022 08:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).