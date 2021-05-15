Miss Universe 2020 Date, Contestant List & Schedule: The Miss Universe Pageant is finally taking place in Florida and before the event takes place, we have for you all the details about Miss Universe 2020, which is happening in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The preliminary competition took place recently on May 14, and it determines the top 21 contestants who will compete on May 16 finale for the crown of Miss Universe. The competition has will be streamed on the Miss Universe YouTube channel. The contest will be hosted by actor Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo, who won Miss Universe in 2012, with a guest performance by rapper Pitbull. The contest will be broadcast in more than 160 territories and countries around the world. Miss Universe 2020: India’s Adline Castelino's Preliminary Round Evening Gown, Bikini and National Costume Saree Look - Everything You Need to Know.
Miss Universe 2020 Date & Schedule
The 69th Miss Universe competition will be held on May 16 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The competition will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on FYI, the cable television channel owned by the A&E network. It will also air in Spanish on Telemundo.
Miss Universe 2020 Contestant List
- Albania: Paula Mehmetukaj
- Argentina: Alina Luz Akselrad
- Armenia: Monika Grigoryan
- Aruba: Helen Hernandez
- Australia: Maria Thattil
- Bahamas: Shauntae A. Miller
- Barbados: Hillary-Ann Williams
- Belgium: Dhenia Covens
- Belize: Iris Salguero
- Bolivia: Lenka Nemer
- Brazil: Julia Gama
- British Virgin Islands: Shabree Frett
- Bulgaria: Radinela Chusheva
- Cambodia: Sarita Reth
- Cameroon: Angele Kossinda
- Canada: Nova Stevens
- Cayman Islands: Mariah Tibbetts
- Chile: Daniela Nicolas
- China: Jiaxin Sun
- Colombia: Laura Olascuaga
- Costa Rica: Ivonne Cerdas
- Croatia: Mirna Naiia Marić
- Curaçao: Chantal Wiertz
- Czech Republic: Klára Vavrušková
- Denmark: Amanda Petri
- Dominican Republic: Kimberly Jiménez
- Ecuador: Leyla Espinoza
- El Salvador: Vanessa Velásquez
- Finland: Viivi Altonen
- France: Amandine Petit
- Ghana: Chelsea Tayui
- Great Britain: Jeanette Akua
- Haiti: Eden Berandoive
- Honduras: Cecilia Rossell
- Iceland: Elísabet Hulda Snorradóttir
- India: Adline Castelino
- Indonesia: Ayu Maulida Putri
- Ireland: Nadia Sayers
- Israel: Tehila Levi
- Italy: Viviana Vizzini
- Jamaica: Miqueal-Symone Williams
- Japan: Aisha Harumi Tochigi
- Kazakhstan: Kamila Serikbai
- Korea (South): Hari Park
- Kosovo: Blerta Veseli
- Laos: Christina Lasasimma
- Malaysia: Francisca Luhong James
- Malta: Anthea Zammit
- Mauritius: Vandana Jeetah
- Mexico: Andrea Meza
- Myanmar: Thuzar Wint Lwin
- Nepal: Anshika Sharma
- Netherlands: Denise Speelman
- Nicaragua: Ana Marcelo
- Norway: Sunniva Frigstad
- Panama: Carmen Jaramillo Vanessa
- Paraguay: Castro Guillén
- Peru: Janick Maceta Del Castillo
- Philippines: Rabiya Mateo
- Poland: Natalia Piguła
- Portugal: Cristiana Silva
- Puerto Rico: Estefanía Soto Torres
- Romania: Bianca Lorena Tirsin
- Russia: Alina Sanko
- Singapore: Bernadette Belle Ong
- Slovak Republic: Natália Hoštáková
- South Africa: Natasha Joubert
- Spain: Andrea Martínez
- Thailand: Amanda Obdam
- Ukraine: Yelyzaveta Yastremska
- Uruguay: Lola De Los Santos
- U.S.: Asya Branch
- Venezuela: Mariangel Villasmil
- Vietnam: Khanh Van Nguyen Tran
The Miss Universe competition was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement in March this year, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, said: "We have spent months planning and preparing safety precautions to develop this edition of Miss Universe—one that will be memorable, special, and totally innovative." Around 10,000 women participate annually in the Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA competitions organized by the MUO, according to its website.
