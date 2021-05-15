Miss Universe 2020 Date, Contestant List & Schedule: The Miss Universe Pageant is finally taking place in Florida and before the event takes place, we have for you all the details about Miss Universe 2020, which is happening in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The preliminary competition took place recently on May 14, and it determines the top 21 contestants who will compete on May 16 finale for the crown of Miss Universe. The competition has will be streamed on the Miss Universe YouTube channel. The contest will be hosted by actor Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo, who won Miss Universe in 2012, with a guest performance by rapper Pitbull. The contest will be broadcast in more than 160 territories and countries around the world. Miss Universe 2020: India’s Adline Castelino's Preliminary Round Evening Gown, Bikini and National Costume Saree Look - Everything You Need to Know.

Miss Universe 2020 Date & Schedule

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be held on May 16 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The competition will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on FYI, the cable television channel owned by the A&E network. It will also air in Spanish on Telemundo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Miss Universe 2020 Contestant List

Albania​: Paula Mehmetukaj

Argentina: Alina Luz Akselrad

Armenia: Monika Grigoryan

Aruba: Helen Hernandez

Australia: Maria Thattil

Bahamas: Shauntae A. Miller

Barbados: Hillary-Ann Williams

Belgium: Dhenia Covens

Belize: Iris Salguero

Bolivia: Lenka Nemer

Brazil: Julia Gama

British Virgin Islands: Shabree Frett

Bulgaria: Radinela Chusheva

Cambodia: Sarita Reth

Cameroon: Angele Kossinda

Canada: Nova Stevens

Cayman Islands: Mariah Tibbetts

Chile: Daniela Nicolas

China: Jiaxin Sun

Colombia: Laura Olascuaga

Costa Rica: Ivonne Cerdas

Croatia: Mirna Naiia Marić

Curaçao​: Chantal Wiertz

Czech Republic: Klára Vavrušková

Denmark: Amanda Petri

Dominican Republic: Kimberly Jiménez

Ecuador: Leyla Espinoza

El Salvador: Vanessa Velásquez

Finland: Viivi Altonen

France: Amandine Petit

Ghana: Chelsea Tayui

Great Britain: Jeanette Akua

Haiti: Eden Berandoive

Honduras: Cecilia Rossell

Iceland: Elísabet Hulda Snorradóttir

India: Adline Castelino

Indonesia: Ayu Maulida Putri

Ireland: Nadia Sayers

Israel: Tehila Levi

Italy: Viviana Vizzini

Jamaica: Miqueal-Symone Williams

Japan: Aisha Harumi Tochigi

Kazakhstan: Kamila Serikbai

Korea (South): Hari Park

Kosovo: Blerta Veseli

Laos: Christina Lasasimma

Malaysia: Francisca Luhong James

Malta: Anthea Zammit

Mauritius: Vandana Jeetah

Mexico: Andrea Meza

Myanmar: Thuzar Wint Lwin

Nepal: Anshika Sharma

Netherlands: Denise Speelman

Nicaragua: Ana Marcelo

Norway: Sunniva Frigstad

Panama: Carmen Jaramillo Vanessa

Paraguay: Castro Guillén

Peru: Janick Maceta Del Castillo

Philippines: Rabiya Mateo

Poland: Natalia Piguła

Portugal: Cristiana Silva

Puerto Rico: Estefanía Soto Torres

Romania: Bianca Lorena Tirsin

Russia: Alina Sanko

Singapore: Bernadette Belle Ong

Slovak Republic: Natália Hoštáková

South Africa: Natasha Joubert

Spain: Andrea Martínez

Thailand: Amanda Obdam

Ukraine: Yelyzaveta Yastremska

Uruguay: Lola De Los Santos

U.S.: Asya Branch

Venezuela: Mariangel Villasmil

Vietnam: Khanh Van Nguyen Tran

If You Missed The 69th MISS UNIVERSE Preliminary Competition | LIVE Video Here:

The Miss Universe competition was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement in March this year, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, said: "We have spent months planning and preparing safety precautions to develop this edition of Miss Universe—one that will be memorable, special, and totally innovative." Around 10,000 women participate annually in the Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA competitions organized by the MUO, according to its website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2021 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).