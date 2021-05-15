Miss Universe 2020 has started and India's Adline Castelino is winning hearts in the preliminary rounds that included her gown, swimsuit, and saree look. Each one of these looks stood out at the Miss Universe 2020 that is represented by seventy-four delegates of the world's most beautiful women. The 69th Miss Universe pageant takes place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The event was LIVE streamed on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel. The three rounds saw all the contestants wear evening gowns, swimsuit, and their traditional outfits. The preliminary rounds were judged by eight women selection committee - Arden Cho, Zuleyka Rivera, Sheryl Adkins - Green, Deepica Mutyala, Keltie Knight, Brook Lee, Christine Duffy, Tatyana Orozco, and was hosted by reigning queen Zozibini Tunzi and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow.

Miss Universe 2020 Preliminary Gown Round

Miss Universe, India contestant, Adline Castelino wore a stunning golden gown for the Preliminary gown round. The glitzy gold gown was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock and her look was completed with matching earrings and heels. Adline took to the ramp gloriously and wowed the audience as she walked gracefully.

Miss Universe 2020 Preliminary Gown Round (Watch Video):

Miss Universe 2020 Preliminary Swimsuit Round

The popular swimsuit round, saw Adline walk down the ramp in a sizzling blue swimsuit by Ema Savahl along with Jojo Bragais's heels. The 69th Miss Universe Preliminary Swimsuit Competition was heated up as she walked down the ramp dazzling everyone.

Miss Universe 2020 Preliminary Swimsuit Round (Watch Video):

Adline Castelino's national costume at Miss Universe 2020

Bring the country's heart together, Adline chose to represent India by wearing the national costume inspired by the national flower of India, the Lotus. She wore a lotus pink saree, which is extremely loved in India and also represents India in the best way. Looking like an Indian bride, Adline walked down the ramp in the traditional attire which symbolizes, knowledge and spirituality, just like the lotus.

Adline Castelino's National Costume (Watch Video):

A goodwill ambassador for Smile Train in India, Adline has also been the face for the PCOS Free India Campaign and focused on her work with Sneha, an organisation that works to provide women with access to affordable healthcare.

