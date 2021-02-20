Mizoram Statehood Day is celebrated on February 20 every year, along with Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day. This year it is the 34th anniversary of Mizoram Statehood Day. This day is celebrated as state holiday, all the government offices and educational institute remain close.

After India's independence, the Mizo hills area became the Lushai Hills district within Assam. After the Mautam famine, discontent grew among the mizos; a movement began for the independence of Mizoram. The Mizo National Front (MNF) intensified the movement for secession from Assam. After signing an accord with the MNF moderates, in 1972, Mizoram was given the status of a Union territory. Arunachal Pradesh & Mizoram, Celebrate Their Statehood Day.

Mizoram was given a status of a full state after signing the Mizoram Peace Accord between the Central government and the MFN, ending the twenty-year-old Insurgency. Mizoram was granted statehood by the State of Mizoram Act, 1986.

Mizoram is located in the northeast of India and shares a border with Myanmar and Bangladesh , Tripura to the northwest, Assam to the north, and Manipur to the northeast.

Mizoram has been given a special provision in the Indian Constitution. In Article 371G, it is mentioned that Parliament cannot make laws on religious or social practices of the Mizos, Mizo customary law and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Mizo customary law, ownership and transfer of land, unless the Assembly, so decides.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2021 07:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).