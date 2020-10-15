October 16 is marked annually as National Boss's Day in the US. As the name suggests, it is a day that is marked on honour of one's seniors, managers or top employer. Boss day is a time to appreciate your boss for all the work that they do while handling teams, managing the company among the many other duties. Every boss plays an important role in shaping of one's career. This day is dedicated to respect the work of a boss and be grateful to them for their constant hard work. People send across wishes, messages and greetings to their bosses thanking them for the constant motivation and support. We tell you more about the history and significance of National Boss's Day.

History and Significance

National Boss's Day is primarily marked in the US. It was created by Patricia Bays Haroski in 1958 when she was working at the State Farm Insurance. Her father's birthday was observed on October 16 and she observed that none of his employees were appreciative of him. While he toiled hard to keep the workplace moving smoothly, the employees did not bother. She selected this day to be celebrated as Boss's Day and registered it with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Four years later, in 1962, Illinois Governor Otto Kerner backed Haroski's registration and officially proclaimed the day. National Boss's Day 2020 Cool Gift Ideas: From Office Desk Plant to Tea Sampler Box, 5 Thoughtful Gift for Bosses.

As the occurrence grew popular over the years, it became more of a Hallmark Cards holiday as people call it. With more awareness about class discrimination, the celebration grew into a controversy. People believed that it led to unfair pressure on employees to please their bosses/managers, who exploited and exercised their power over them.

But it draws attention to the work and hardships that all bosses or top management has to put in to continue with the workings of the company. They are at a greater position and probably go through a lot more than employees would know. So this day brings attention towards all bosses and pays respect to them. Wishing all the bosses, Happy Boss Day 2020!

