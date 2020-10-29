National Cat Day is celebrated in the United States on October 29 to celebrate cats. The observance was created by lifestyle writer Colleen Paide in 2005 to raise awareness on the number of cats that needs to be rescued each year. It was supported by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a nonprofit pet adoption organisation. She also wanted to show people the unconditional love and companionship that cats provide humans. As we observe National Cat Day 2020, we bring to you cute and adorable pictures of cats to share on the occasion. Meanwhile, share these National Cat Day 2020 HD Images, Cute Cat Photos, Cat GIFs, Kitten Pics and Wallpaper and spread the word about the observance. Cats in Dreams Explained: Know The Meaning and Interpretation of Seeing Cats in Your Sleep.

National Cat Day mission is "to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of cats that need to be rescued each year and also to encourage cat lovers to celebrate the cat(s) in their lives for the unconditional love and companionship they bestow upon us." You can adopt a pet cat from a shelter home or buy one on his day. Or you can assist an elderly person in taking care of their cat. You can share these photos of cats and kittens and create awareness about the importance of the observance. International Cat Day 2020: Twitterati Share Purrfect Pictures And Videos of Cats Celebrating Their Pets.

Let's take this time to appreciate cats on the day for them. They may take time to mingle with humans, but once they do, felines are companions for life. Also, you can take out time to be with them and maybe play with them. Happy National Cat Day to all catties out there!

