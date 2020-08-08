International Cat Day is observed on August 8 annually to celebrate the felines who are very close to humans. The observance was created by the International Fund for Animal Welfare in 2002. The day is also referred to as World Cat Day. And as we celebrate International Cat Day 2020, people have taken to social media sharing pictures and videos of their cats. Not everybody gets along with cats, but those who do have traded their souls in return. Often cats have their own personality and all cats have some characteristics that some people find adorable and others find it irritating. Cats can be curious, friendly, playful, loving and independent. Cats appreciate attention but only when they want it, you may want to call them selfish, but that's how they are. International Cat Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Activities Related to The Day Celebrating Felines.

Most people consider cats as perfect pets. They are quite intelligent and calming creatures often involved in their own cleaning routine. And the ultimate debate between who among cats or dogs are better is here to stay for a long time. Meanwhile, people are sharing pictures of their pet cats with the hashtags #InternationalCatDay and #Cats. International Cat Day 2020: 12 A-Mew-Sing Facts About The Felines That Every Cat Lover Should Know.

Happy International Cat Day

So Adorable

Happy Cats

Celebrating Cats

Happy International Cat Day 2020

Pawwerful Cats

Important Cat Video:

Happy #InternationalCatDay ! Scientists and cats have a lot in common- they’re both curious, explorative, and intelligent. To celebrate our furry little counterparts we’ve created a scientific guide to patting your cat 😻#Scienceworks #MuseumatHome #Cats pic.twitter.com/PKdwQdYbfu — Scienceworks (@scienceworks_mv) August 7, 2020

Aww!

Often the quality of human-to-cat interactions depends on the owners’ gender, age and the time they spend with the cats. It has been noticed that they often get well along with adult women .And differences in human behaviour explain the varying qualities of these relationships. For example, it is believed that men more likely to interact with cats while seated whereas woman tends to interact with cats at their level, normally on the floor. This creates a different impression on them. We wish you a Happy International Cat Day and wish your felines on our behalf.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).