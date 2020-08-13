Dreams have always been of the topic of discussion among people. Many-a-times people see dreams that no connection in the real-life making them wonder the actual meaning of it. From seeing their dead relatives to pets, people often talk about seeing varying kinds of dreams on a daily basis, while for others it is a rare occurrence. Meanwhile, we noticed that quite a lot of people have seen cats in their dreams. While many of them saw their pets, others have seen cats that have nothing to do in reality. Some say that seeing cats in dreams is a symbol for your intuition and how the cat looks in it explains if you are heeding or ignoring your intuition. How to Stop Getting Nightmares and Stressful Dreams? Tips to Get Uninterrupted Sleep Every Night and Wake Up Feeling Rested in the Morning!

Dreams about unhealthy cats suggest that you need to listen to your intuition more and less on intellect. When women dream about cats, especially aggressive ones, it is a symbol of how she sees herself. This is not about physical attributes, but also her intuition, independence and her relationships with men. Although adult cats are associated with independence, kittens are showing helplessness beings. Dreaming about kittens could indicate that you are feeling vulnerable or need help. Snakes in Dreams? What does it Symbolise? Know The Meaning of Seeing Serpents While Sleeping.

Cats can reflect your need to feel loved or the lack of love in your life. A house full of cats in a dream represents illusions. If you are scratched by a cat in a dream, it may suggest that you feel threatened. When you dream of being not able to find your cat may mean that you feel something is holding you back from being free. And saving a cat’s life suggests that you are getting your independence back. World Sleep Day 2020: How Much Sleep Does Your Body Need Each Day Depending on Your Age.

When a man dreams about cats, the animal is said to show his attitude towards women, or how he thinks women see him. A purring cat means the man thinks women find him attractive and he feels comfortable around women. A hissing cat suggests that he feels rejected by women or that there are problems in his relationship. There are various interpretations of dreams related to cats of which these are some. You dreams with the felines could also depend on your thoughts on a particular day or interaction with the animals.

