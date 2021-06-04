In a world that is a mess of contradiction and conflicts, cheese is the universal equalizer that binds us all together. We all love cheese, Pizza,s, Burgers. Sandwiches, curries, parathas fruits it goes with anything and everything. transforms a boring old cuisine that grates your nerves into a delicious meal. National Cheese Day celebrated annually on June 4th, is a day to celebrate these creamy, wonderful creations for bringing some Gouda ( we couldn't resist) into our lives. Lets' get people into a cheesy mood and spread the cheer on this day by sharing messages and quotes with cheese lovers everywhere.

“You Can’t Make Everyone Happy. You’re Not Cheese.” – Anonymous

“I Just Don’t See the Point of Not Eating Cheese. I Mean, if God Didn’t Want Us To Eat Cheese, Would He Have Let Man Invent It?” – Lisa Samson

“Give Me a Good Sharp Knife and a Good Sharp Cheese and I’m a Happy Man.” – George R.R. Martin

“Life Is Great. Cheese Makes It Better.” – Avery Aames

“Dessert Without Cheese Is Like a Beauty With Only One Eye” – Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin

“A Hexagonal Piece of Cheese Is a Lot Better Than a Square Piece of Cheese.” – Hod Lipson

“Pasta With Melted Cheese Is the One Thing I Could Eat Over and Over Again.” – Yotam Ottolenghi

Cheesy Messages To Share OnNational Cheese Day

Cheese says I melt for you! This is why I love cheese. Happy national cheese day.

Treat your family and friends to some cheesy cuisine this day. National Cheese Day.

When you love something, you cannot find an excuse to have it. Today there is an excuse because it is a cheese lovers day.

If you are not allowed to have a party today, take it cheesy!

So have a slice and share these messages and quotes with die-hard cheese lovers everywhere. Happy National Cheese Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2021 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).