It's the cheesiest day of the year, and we're here for it! National Cheese day celebrated on the 4th of July, is probably the day that is viewed with equal parts trepidation and enthusiasm. Cheese while delicious, gets a bad rep as it is often misunderstood as a fatty food. If you're trying to lose weight, you probably should stay off the cheese. However, we've got some Gouda (see what we did there) news for you; Not all cheese is saturated with fats. Some of them can actually supplement weight loss. So without further ado, here are some cheese that is grater (here we go again) than others in the lean department.

Swiss Cheese

Did you know there are 400 types of cheese in the world? It's no surprise that we're hard-pressed o choose the one for their benefits. Here's one; Swiss cheese I made out of cow's milk and is lower in fat and sodium. However, the content may vary depending on the brand you choose. So look for something under the 140 mg of sodium mark. This cheese which carried about 100 calories per slice, is rich in Vitamin B12 and covers 20% of your daily calcium requirement.

Cottage Cheese

Not the most exciting of all cheeses, but this particular brand of dairy is incredibly high in protein and lower in calories. It also contains antioxidant named selenium which is great to reduce inflammation. And it goes great as a snack and a meal.

Bleu Cheese

Probably the most delicious creamy salty cheese in this fare it is also quite healthy. While higher in sodium, it provides more calcium which is imperative for good bone health. That said consuming this in moderation is key. Sprinkle some on your salad or soups and you're golden.

Mozzarella Cheese

High in fats, people often mistake this cheese for being quite unhealthy. On the contrary, This cheese is lower in sodium and high in calcium. This is also high in protein and provides eight grams of protein per 1 ounce serving. Like we said before, moderation is your friend here.

We Know choosing the right cheese is not an easy task considering the copious varieties in the market. But we hope these few kinds of cheese will aid you in your good health and help you have the cheesiest day and keep the weight at bay. Happy National Cheese Day, Folks

