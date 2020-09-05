If I had been in place of Jack from The Shining, I would be shouting, "God, I'd give anything for a pizza. I'd give my god-damned soul for just a slice of cheese pizza" to the bartender. Yes, imagine taking the first bite of pizza with a melted cheese crust, and that's it. The immense satisfaction and peace. That is pizza for me, and millions like me. Who does not like pizza? I neither know nor want to know. I do not have time for such negativities in life. Coming back to pizza, they not only fill your tummy but also warm your soul. And there is a day to celebrate this gastronomical delight. It is National Cheese Pizza Day and is celebrated every year on September 5. For the love of this amazing food, we bring you a collection of cheese pizza images, pizza HD wallpapers, pizza quotes, National Cheese Pizza Day 2020 images, National Cheese Pizza Day 2020 wishes and more. National Cheese Pizza Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: These Incredibly Delicious Sayings Are Perfect for Your Instagram Captions When Eating Pizza Next!

National Cheese Pizza Day 2020 will fall on Saturday this year. Yes, it is a weekend and what better way to beat pandemic blues than enjoying a slice(s) of perfectly melted cheese pizza. National Cheese Pizza Day ranks quite high on the list of food days. Despite having an annual celebration of National Pizza Day on February 9, Americans love pizzas so much that they designated a special day for this type of pizza – cheese pizza. But who's complaining? In fact, we feel there should be special days for all types of pizzas, be it pepperoni pizza, New York-style pizza, Chicago's deep-dish pizza or veggie pizza, the list goes on. But there's still no match to a simple yet classic cheese pizza. They are EVERYTHING. National Cheese Pizza Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know History and Celebrations of The Day That Celebrates This Cheesy Goodness.

Had it not been pandemic, we would have totally asked you to visit your favourite pizzeria and celebrate the day. But as we are in the middle of a pandemic, it is not advisable. Instead, try making tasty cheese pizza at home. Yes, we all have honed our culinary skills during the lockdown phase, and it's time to put it to good use. And those who are still burning down the kitchen, they can download these pizza photos and wallpapers. We also bring a collection of best pizza quotes, funny captions for Instagram and cute pizza GIFs.

Happy National Cheese Pizza Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Intelligent Pizza Quote Reads: Ideas Are Like Pizza Dough, Made to Be Tossed Around. - Anna Quindlen.

Happy National Cheese Pizza Day wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pizza Caption Reads: “Do Good. Be Nice. Order Pizza. Repeat.” – Anonymous

Happy National Cheese Pizza Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pizza Quote Reads: Anyone Who Says That Money Cannot Buy Happiness Has Clearly Never Spent Their Money on Pizza. - Andrew W.K

Funny Pizza Quote Reads: “You Can’t Make Everyone Happy. You’re Not Pizza.” – Anonymous

Happy National Cheese Pizza Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pizza Caption Reads: “Pizza Is Not a ‘Trend’ It’s a Way of Life” – Anonymous

Best Pizza Quote Reads: “Keep Your Friends Close and Your Pizza Closer.” – Anonymous

Apart from National Cheese Pizza Day, September 5 has another fun food day. It is International Bacon Day 2020 in the United States. Yes, cheese pizza and bacon is to be celebrated on the same day. Get ready for some yummy days ahead!

