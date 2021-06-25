National Coconut Day 2021: The Coconut Coalition of the Americas designated a day - June 26 - in celebration of the coconut that came to be known as National Coconut Day. Coconut is beloved fruit used across the world. Beyond baked goods, this versatile ingredient enhances the flavour in any cuisine. While we love consuming this delicious fruit, it is more than a kitchen staple. It also hordes copious health benefits. For instance, coconut oil contains triglyceride (MCTs) that helps in weight loss, moisturizing skin, and hair and is a tremendous source of energy. Coconut water contains nutrients that have anti-viral and anti-microbial properties. Other than raising your flavour game in the kitchen, this fruit has plenty to offer. Here are the amazing benefits of Coconut.

Improves Skin Health

Coconuts contain cytokinins, kinetin and trans-zeatin which has anti-thrombotic, anti-carcinogenic and anti-ageing effects on the body. Certain skincare products contain coconut oil in the cosmetic form that improves the health and appearance of the skin.

Healthy Hair

The virtues of coconut oil for hair has been reiterated throughout history. It’s been passed on from generation to generation. Coconuts contain Vitamin K and iron content that improves scalp health and imparts shine to it.

Good Oral Health

Coconut water and oil can also be used to rinse our mouths as it helps kill bacteria. It also reduces bad breath and improves overall dental health since they contain lauric acid, which when digested forms a substance called monolaurin

Prevents Skin Cancer

Coconuts help increase the moisture and lipid content in the skin which helps prevents skin cancer by blocking 20% of harsh Ultra Violet rays.

Helps In Weight Loss

Coconut contains a medium-chain fatty acid that not only helps in weight loss but boosts metabolism. It also keeps you hydrated.

Helps Blood Circulation

Eating coconut regularly increases oxygen in the skin and promotes blood circulation. Oxygen is vital for healthy blood circulation. Healthy blood circulation aids a healthy and flawless complexion.

Prevents Scalp Infection

Coconuts contain antibacterial and antifungal properties that protect scrap from attracting dandruff, lice and itchy scalp that often is a leading cause for hair loss.

