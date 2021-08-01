Picture this - it is 2 in the morning, something life-changing has happened and you want to share it with someone. More often than not you are probably going to call your girlfriends who are there for you - always. But how often do we celebrate them? Female friendships have the power to truly uplift someone, and in efforts to celebrate this incredible power that they hold, August 1 is commemorated as National Girlfriends' Day. To celebrate National Girlfriends' Day 2021, people are sure to share Happy National Girlfriends' Day wishes and messages, National Girlfriends' Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures. Sisters Day 2021: Best Quotes and Messages to Share With Your Sisters Celebrating Sisterhood.

Whichever stage of your life you are in, having a girl gang is incredibly important. Not only do they give you all the scoop but also ensure to be absolutely unfiltered and honest to you at all times. Whether it is your girlfriends in school who help you get through the biggest high school dramas or your 2 AM friends who help you cope with all the breakups and more. Girlfriends are always there for you and you are there for them. Friendship Day 2021 Wishes and Messages for Best Friends: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Friends Quotes, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Send to Your BFF!

While the origin of the National Girlfriends' Day celebration is not known. Its importance is extremely evident. National Girlfriends' Day 2021 will coincide with International Day of Friendship this year. And as we celebrate National Girlfriends' Day, people are sure to message all their girlfriends, whether you continue to be an integral part of each other's lives or even to those few you lost touch with. Here are some Happy National Girlfriends' Day wishes and messages, National Girlfriends' Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online to celebrate this day.

National Girlfriends' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy National Girlfriends’ Day to You. I’m Happy To Have You As My Friend.

National Girlfriends' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Love and Best Wishes to You on This National Girlfriends’ Day. Love You All.

National Girlfriends' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Bestie, Ever Since You Came Into My Life, You Have Filled My Life With Utter Joy and Happiness! Happy National Girlfriends’ Day to You!

National Girlfriends' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Most Invaluable Thing I Have Is Your Friendship. I Will Forever Cherish It. Happy National Girlfriends’ Day Bestie.

National Girlfriends' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If There Is Someone on Whom I Can Depend Without a Single Thought Then It Is You My Friend. Wishing You Happy National Girlfriends’ Day.

National Girlfriends Day 2021 Messages, Romantic Quotes And Lovely Wishes Appreciating Your Gal Pals

In addition to this, girl gangs often make it a point to celebrate National Girlfriends' Day by heading out to brunches or dinners at their favourite places. In other words, National Girlfriends' Day gives people the perfect opportunity to take time off their busy lives and celebrate their girlfriends who help them strive. And we hope that this National Girlfriends' Day, you do your bit to let your girl gang know how much you appreciate and love them! Happy National Girlfriends' Day 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2021 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).