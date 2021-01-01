National Hangover Day is observed on January 1 every year. A day dedicated to those who go all out on New Year’s Eve, National Hangover Day 2021 is bound to be extra special. How can we expect anyone to not go all out to mark the end of 2020 - a year like nothing we have ever faced. National Hangover Day is celebrated in the most unique way every ear - by questioning the choices we made the previous night, and sharing our misery with friends and family with National Hangover Day memes, National Hangover Day 2021 Jokes, Happy National Hangover Day wishes National Hangover Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures.

This unique and relevant celebration was started by Keegan Calligar and Marlo Anderson, who submitted the idea of the celebration National Hangover Day in October, 2015. They were in a restaurant named Oven and Tap in Arkansas and were discussing national holidays. Suddenly the topic moved to which month has the lowest or no national holidays in a calendar year. It was in this discussion that both of them stated that January 1, instead of just being New Year’s Day, should be celebrated as National Hangover Day. Who could disagree with this in a bar?! And so the tradition began. The day was approved by the registrar of National Day Calendar in November of 2015.

There are various ways of celebrating this important and extremely relevant holiday on New Year's Day. From sitting in a dark corner while remembering to stay hydrated to making the most of the hangover cure shots and getting right back to partying, the options are endless. However, considering the current scenario, most of us are bound to celebrate this day by sharing some festive cheer and sharing National Hangover Day memes, National Hangover Day 2021 Jokes, Happy National Hangover Day wishes, National Hangover Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

Send GIF With Quote: “A hangover is just your body telling you that you’re an idiot.” — Unknown

Send GIF With Quote: “It takes only one drink to get me drunk. The trouble is, I can't remember if it's the thirteenth or fourteenth.” — George Burns

Send GIF With Quote: “Hangovers don’t last forever but drunk memories do.” — Unknown

Send GIF With Quote: “The best way to avoid a hangover is to stay drunk.” — Dorothoy Parker

Send GIF With Quote: "I feel bad for people who don't drink. When they wake up in the morning, that's as good as they're going to feel all day.” — Frank Sinatra

We wish you New-Year’s celebration without any hangover. And if you do end up with one, then turn to a trusted Hangover Cure Shot or some ice-cold water to help you through the day. And if all else fails, go online and know that you are not suffering alone and rejoice!

