Happy New Year 2021 Wishes: 'May you have a prosperous New Year 2021', is one of the many wishes that you will receive from your loved ones as we are set to welcome the New Year. The year 2020 was a disdainful one, and it would be only fitting if we don't count it as a year. Well, jokes apart! With 2021 around the corner, people's excitement is sky-high to celebrate the upcoming New Year. If you are searching for the latest New Year 2021 wishes to delight your friends, family, relatives, etc., then you have reached the right place.

'Wishing you a happy, healthy New Year', is another wish you will see pouring on your smartphone the entire day. People can send this newest collection of the New Year 2021 wishes via social messaging platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Hike, Instagram, Telegram, Snapchat, etc. If you are a social media fan, you can upload these HD New Year wishes on LinkedIn and Twitter as well. It would be amazing to wish your loved ones on beginning a new chapter in their life.

New Year wishes like 'May the New Year bless you with wealth, health, and happiness', are most common on this occasion. If you are old school, and if sending SMSes and text messages are still your thing, you can send across these popular New Year 2021 wishes in that way too.

People searching for 2021 New Year videos will have to download these 2021 HD New Year wishes, and convert them using a relevant mobile app. With this, you will be able to share New Year 2021 videos on Instagram Reels, Roposso, Chingari, and other video platforms. You will also find the latest New Year 2021 stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers and share them on the respective media.

If you are looking for some of the most memorable and top-trending New Year 2021 wishes to make your dear ones feel special, then you can pick your best greeting from this collection of New Year wishes and messages. We, at LatestLY, bring you some of the most popular and loving New Year greetings and wishes, which will melt your loved one's heart and give them a positive vibe, beginning their New Year.

Happy New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You’ve Been the Most Amazing Friend in My Life Throughout the Past Years. I Hope You’ll Never Stop Doing That. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Becoming Your Friend Was the Best Thing I’ve Done in Last Year. I Would Really Like to Keep This Friendship Alive for the Rest of My Life!

Happy New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Holding On to Me When Things Get Hard and I Get Tired of Life. May Lord Bless Our Bond and You – Forever and Always. Happy New Year.

Happy New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Joy of Welcoming a New Year Would Seem Less if a Friend Like You Was Not There. Thanks for All the Good Moments of Friendship. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanks for All the Good Memories of the Past Year. Wishing You a Spectacular New Year Ahead!

New Year 2021 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages & Facebook HNY Wishes to Send Everyone on New Year's Eve

As January 1 nears, and we are all set to enter the New Year, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy New Year 2021. We hope you enjoy spending time with your friends and family. Do share these fantastic New Year 2021 wishes and greetings to make them begin their New Year on an impressive note.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).