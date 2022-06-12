National Red Rose Day is celebrated every year on June 12. It is a day to honour the flower that is a symbol of love and romance. Roses are known just for being the symbol of love and romance. They are also known for their fragrance and are cultivated for making perfumes and for brewing healing teas. Rose is also used by many due to its amazing effects on health and skin. As you celebrate National Rose Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of health and skin benefits of roses that you must know on this day. 5 Beautiful Flowers That You Can Eat for Numerous Health Benefits.

1. Skin Hydration

Rose essential oils protect the skin from moisture loss and prevent free radicals and toxins from entering the skin. Rose also helps balance the hydration of the skin which in turn can help prevent excess oil production.

2. Reduces Premature Aging

Rose hip seed oil is used to fade hyperpigmentation and sun spots. It also in reducing acne scarring. Also rose is the only natural plant that contains retinol which is known to be anti-aging powerhouse.

3. Fights Depression and Provides Pain Relief

The fragrance of rose essential oil has been proven to provide relief from the symptoms of depression and anxiety. One of the medical studies has even provided burn victims with pain relief.

4. Promote Weight Loss Program

Rose petals contain compounds that remove toxins from the body, improve metabolism and thus promote the weight loss program. Also, eating a handful of roses prevents you from excessive eating this helps you lose weight in a natural way.

5. Helps To Combat Symptoms of Piles

Rose petals are rich in fibre and water content. Therefore, eating rose petals help in digestion by flushing out the toxins from the body. Also, they are very effective against bleeding piles and help in giving relief to the pain due to piles.

Rose has a positive effect on your body, skin and mind. Apart from making your skin glow they can also help combat stress and reduce weight. Wishing everyone Happy National Red Rose Day 2022!

