Every Year, National Simplicity Day is observed on July 12 to honour the life, work and philosophies of Henry David Thoreau, a poet, author and leading transcendentalist. He was an advocate of simple living and wrote of books around the subject. His most popular boo "Walden" is a reflection upon living a simple life in a natural surrounding. National Simplicity Day 2020 Quotes: Thoughtful Sayings About The Concept of Simplicity to Share With Your Loved Ones.

As the current generation is surrounded by mobile phones, laptops, and modern gadgets, the simplicity day 2020 holds a greater significance. It is a day to experience true peace in our fast-moving lives. This day gives us a chance to shun gadgets and enjoy the simplicity of life. Henry David Thoreau Quotes: Thoughtful Sayings by American Essayist Whose Birth Anniversary is Observed as National Simplicity Day.

An excerpt from Henry David Thoreau’s book Walden reads, “Simplicity, simplicity, simplicity! I say, let your affairs be as two or three, and not a hundred or a thousand; instead of a million count half a dozen, and keep your accounts on your thumb nail.”

National Simplicity Day 2020 can be celebrated by stepping away from devices. Through it is would be difficult to stay without checking work emails, posting on social media or catching up your favourite shows. But try avoiding modern gadgets for a day, The results might surprise you.

