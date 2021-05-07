The human race has made remarkable development in the space sector. From first steps on the moon to building an International Space Station (ISS), we have come a long way. To celebrate it, the first Friday in May is observed as National Space Day. The day celebrates all the achievements made in the field of space exploration throughout the years. It also inspires young minds to explore science, engineering, math, and technology (STEM) and maybe even pursue one of these fields.

National Space Day History and Significance

The National Space Day was founded by the Lockheed Martin Corporation in 1997 to encourage young people to join the aerospace industry. As it gained popularity over time, in 2001, former astronaut and senator John Glenn tried to expand this into a worldwide observance by creating International Space Day. National Astronaut Day 2021 Date, History & Significance: Know About the Day That Commemorates the First United States Human Spaceflight Piloted by Alan Shepard.

How to Celebrate National Space Day 2021

You can celebrate National Space Day 2021 by making an effort to learn about space and astronomy. Schools, colleges and organisations also plan events, such as lectures, seminars and exhibitions, that you can attend to expand your knowledge.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, you can also attend a seminar on space and astronomy. You can also grab your telescope and explore the infinite sky at night.

