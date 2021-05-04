National Astronaut Day is the annual celebration of the United States’ first human spaceflight, which astronaut Alan Shepard piloted on May 5, 1961. This celebration is exceptionally significant for science enthusiasts as it signifies a crucial steer in the United States Space Mission. The celebration of National Astronaut Day is filled with discussions of various lesser-known facts about space travel, awareness programs that educate and motivate young people to become astronauts, and overall celebrates the brilliant work that the United States of America has carried on in the past few decades. National Astronaut Day 2021 celebrations are sure to be extra special. And as we prepare to celebrate this day, here is everything you need to know about the observance, significance of National Astronaut Day 2021 and how you can celebrate it.

When is National Astronaut Day 2021?

As mentioned above, National Astronaut Day is celebrated on May 5 every year. It marks the anniversary of the first human spaceflight mission that the United States of America conducted. On this day, Astronaut Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr. became the first American in space aboard the Freedom 7 Space capsule. Planet Earth As Seen From Space Captured by NASA Astronaut Victor Glover Leaves Internet Amazed (Watch Video).

How is National Astronaut Day Celebrated?

Every year, on National Astronaut Day, various events and engagements are organised for science lovers. From understanding the works of space travel to seeing rare photos of the work that went into the mission, there is a lot discussed on this day. People often use this day to encourage young people to turn to science as a reliable and rewarding career option. Various conferences are also held, where leading astronauts from across the world share their two cents about their career choice.

The celebration of National Astronaut Day 2021 is sure to be filled with many entertaining and educational sessions. Watching one of the brilliantly made movies on space, travel, and astrophysics is also a common practice to celebrate this day. We hope that this National Astronaut Day is filled with adventure!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2021 08:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).