As much as there is buzz about the celebrations of Halloween 2020, kids are excited for the National Trick or Treat Day. Since this year, it becomes an official holiday which will be marked on October 30 this year. National Trick-Or-Treat Day however, will be a lot different this time with the restrictions of COVID-19 pandemic. Maintaining social distance is a must and there are curfew hours imposed in some regions to ensure people follow the rules. Depending on the guidelines in your locality, you can always enjoy this holidays for the kids safely at home. Wondering how? In here, we give you simple ways in which you can enjoy National Trick-Or-Treat Day 2020 at home with the kids. From Ditching Candy Bowls to Wearing Halloween 2020 Themed Masks, 6 Ways to Make the Tradition Safer!

Wearing spooky costumes, carving Jack-O'-Lanterns and having a household party is almost a given for this holiday. National Trick or Treat Day is just another opportunity to come together with people in the neighbourhood, kids going around asking for Trick or Treats, playing games and having a good time. But parents have to be more careful this time with the pandemic still on. So we bring you some easy ways in which you and your kids can ensure safe celebrations for National Trick or Treat Day. Halloween 2020 Costumes for Kids: These Viral Creative Costume Photos and Videos Will Spook You Out!

Reading Ghost Stories:

To keep up with the spookiness of this day, you can read your little ones some horror tales. Or you can gift them books which have haunted stories. Make sure they are not too spooky that even your freak out!

Cooking Spooky Dishes:

One of the fun ways to get kids into the kitchen is by having themed-cooking ideas. You can prepare some easy spooky-themed recipes and bake with the kids. Kids can enjoy the decorating the cookies or making them into ghoulish shapes.

Organising a Treasure Hunt for Treats:

If you have a lot of help around in the house, you can plan a nice treasure hunt for the treats. Leave out simple clues, something around what your kids absolutely love. It could be cartoon references or their favourite clothes, hide little treats in their book shelf, bedroom, TV set, dining area and enjoy the unravelling together.

Face Painting:

To get your kids into the mood for Halloween at home, you can get some safe and organic colours and help them paint their faces. Children especially are more enthusiastic about the dress up and you can click some great family pictures together.

Family Game Night:

It is a time to get together with all members of the family and call in a game night. These days when most children are stuck to mobile games, enjoying a card game or a nice board game with everyone is a nice way to spend some time in.

These are some simple ways to spend the day at home and not even get bored. In the evenings, you can probably hang out with the neighbours but taking care of all safety precautions. Let your kids know why it is important to have distant celebrations this time and also make it interesting by involving them in some of the fun activities mentioned above to mark this day. Happy Trick or Treating to Everyone!

