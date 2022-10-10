The much anticipated and spooky holiday of the year, Halloween, is around the corner. Are you ready for all the fun and eerie activities? One needs to be a bit creative to carve out the jack-o-lanterns or pick a unique costume for all the spine-chilling excitement the event brings! It is time to galvanize your friends and neighbours to decide on all the ghoulish games that are the crucial and creepy elements of Allhalloween. Whether you choose something frightening or more friendly and enjoyable activity, we have plenty of fun ideas for all sorts of categories. Mark that Halloween 2022 falls on Monday, 31 October. To get the most out of All Hallows' Eve, scroll down! Many of these games and interesting concepts date back to the late 1800s and early 1900s. Maybe the intent and meaning of the spooky festival have changed with time, but the celebration still acts as an excuse to bring everyone together! Spooky Halloween Facts About This Observance That Will Creep You Out.

1. Trick-Or-Treating

Trick-or-treat is a long-established activity that children perform on Halloween day by visiting neighbours' homes for a 'treat' such as candy or sometimes money. If the owner or family denies them a treat, the kid is free to make any mischief on their property.

Halloween Fun Activities (Photo Credits: Flickr)

2. Haunted Attractions

Celebrating Halloween without planning a trip to a haunted house on the outskirts of your town sounds vague. So get that adrenaline pumping with a tour of that abandoned place rumoured to be occupied by a spirit!

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Pumpkin Carving

This particular activity, known as jack-o'-lantern, is performed by carving out turnips, pumpkins or other vegetable lanterns. This game has been commonly associated with the Halloween holiday for ages.

Jack-o'-lantern (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

4. Bobbing Apples

The game is also known as bobbing for apples which the kids play by putting apples in a water-filled tub. Because the fruit is less dense than the liquid, it will float at the surface, which is then picked up by the teeth of the players.

There are many ideas for people who prefer to stay low-key during the creepy celebration, including getting innovative with their family dresses and converting them into ghostly costumes!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2022 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).