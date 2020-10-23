Halloween 2020 is approaching us, and we cannot keep calm! Although, the festival won’t be the same, the spooky events are all planned, virtually. Kids will not be able to visit door to door for a trick-or-treat and keep safety protocols in mind. But none of it means that children won’t be able to enjoy the spooky festival of the year. If families adhere to the pandemic protocols, children can still dress up in creative Halloween 2020 costumes, visit their neighbours (the number could be less) and scare them with their evil-inspired costumes. Several elements converge to elevate a Halloween costume from good to exceptional. Every year, kids surely manage to tick all the boxes and achieve a Halloween look so flawless that it goes viral. While we gear up for the festival, in this article, we will see a few viral creative costume photos and videos that will spook you out.

This Halloween has the potential to be epic. It means an entire day of candies, costumes and crafts. The festival is also the internet’s time to shine. Parents experiment with cardboard, clothes and other crafts to remix the topical themes of the year. Again, some overachiever goes all out with clever creations they make at home, and kids just look way too adorable in those highly spirited costumes. If you are spending too much time to find out a unique idea for this year’s Halloween costume for your kid, these viral videos and photos will surely guide you.

Watch Video: Remember Princess Cumulus?

Watch Video: Star War Fans? You Can't Look Away!

How Adorable!

Another Cuteness!

my baby’s Maui costume for Halloween 🎃❤️ pic.twitter.com/3J5Nx9ToGJ — ayarim (@mirayainc) November 1, 2017

Scary?

Halloween 2020 Costume Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by greyandmama (@greyandmama) on Oct 4, 2020 at 11:11am PDT

Aren’t they adorable? While some of them have kept the spook spirit alive, others just melt our hearts with their cuteness. Halloween 2020 is special, and there will even be a full moon (so spooky!). While there is a pandemic that will set this year’s festival apart from all the other years, we can still enjoy Halloween in a safer way. Just because we need to remain socially distanced this year, does not mean the spook festival is cancelled, and neither the creative ideas for costumes. So, go ahead parents, channelize your creativity and make your kid stand out, this Halloween.

