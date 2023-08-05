National Twins Day is celebrated yearly to honour one's beloved twin siblings and the lovely bond one shares with them. This year, National Twins Day 2023 will be celebrated from August 5 to August 7. Siblings share a unique bond with each other. And when it comes to twins, they have so much more in common than just their DNA. Here's a list of the five most famous celebrity twins in the history of pop culture that have made a name for themselves in the entertainment genre. National Twins Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Unique Bond Between Twins.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Also known as the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Fuller Olsen are American fashion designers and former actresses. The talented twin sisters made their acting debut as infants playing 'Michelle Tanner' on the television sitcom Full House.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have worked together since their WWE debut in 2007. After retiring from professional wrestling in 2018, the Bella sisters starred in the reality series Total Bellas from 2016 to 2021.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Marissa Ribisi and Giovanni Ribisi

Giovanni Ribsi is an American actor known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan, That Thing You Do! and Friends. Giovanni has a twin sister named Marissa Ribisi, who is an actress and is also famous for her fashion line Whitley Kros. National Twin Day: From Aaron and Angel Carter to Scarlett and Hunter Johansson, 5 Famous Celebrity Twins You Probably Didn’t Know About.

Marissa and Giovanni Ribisi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ashton Kutcher and Michael Kutcher

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher who is popularly known for films like The Ranch and No Strings Attached, has a twin brother named Michael Kutcher, who is a film producer.

Ashton Kutcher and Michael Kutcher (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dylan and Cole Sprouse

Dylan and Cole Sprouse are famous for starring in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Cole Sprouse went on to star in the popular show Riverdale. Meanwhile, Dylan Sprouse continued acting and recently starred in the 2023 film Beautiful Disaster. He is married to model Barbara Palvin.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

The lovely relationship shared with a twin sibling last for a lifetime. Some twins may not even look the same, but they share the same birth date and have a special unbreakable bond. On National Twins Day 2023, celebrate your bond with your twin sibling, pamper them and remind them how much they mean to you.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2023 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).