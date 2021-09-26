Navratri is a nine-day festival celebrated in India to observe the victory of good over evil. ‘Nava’ means nine and ‘Ratri’ means night. According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated in the bright half of the Ashvin month and according to the Gregorian calendar, it is celebrated in the months of September and October.

Navratri 2021 starts on October 7 and will end on October 15. Many people often observe fasts for nine days throughout the festival. Devotees avoid using onion and garlic in their food during these days. Nowadays, many people have started following a plant-based diet, also known as the vegan diet, which means they avoid using animal products including dairy. We, at LatestLY, have brought together vegan dishes that you can try as you fast this Navratri. Navratri Ke Din Aaye Hain and Other Devotional Songs for Navdurga This Sharad Navaratri.

Sabudana Khichdi

One of the favourite lunch and breakfast dish for many during the Navratri is sabudana khichdi. With boiled potatoes and roasted peanuts, this is a very delicious dish. As you make it vegan, try using refined or olive oil instead of ghee.

Singhare Ke Aate Ki Poori

Just as you make kuttu ki poori, try singhare ki poori this time. This is a delicious replacement for aloo poori during the Navratri season and is completely vegan if made in refined or olive oil.

Jeera Aloo

This is a quick and easy-to-make dish during the Navratri festival and it is completely vegan. No ghee, butter, milk, curd or any other animal products are used in making this dish.

Sweet Potato Chaat

Shakarkandi or sweet potatoes are one of the healthiest vegan foods for Navratri fasting. They are highly nutritious and can serve as an amazing snack item when made in a chat form. Try this chat this Navratri and make your fast more of a feast.

Vegan Coriander Chutney

During Navratri, there are so many foods that taste amazing when had with the coriander or hari/green chutney. Many vegans aren’t able to enjoy this as most chutneys are made with curd. But we have got this amazing recipe for the same and this is completely vegan.

During Navratri, many people also observe fast wherein they eat only fruits. Celebrate nine days of fasting this Navratri with our amazing vegan recipes and have complete feasting during the festival. Happy Navratri 2021 everyone!

