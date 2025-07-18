Mandela Day, also known as Nelson Mandela International Day, is an international day that is celebrated to honour the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela. Mandela Day is marked each year on July 18. The day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, with the first UN Mandela Day held on July 18, 2010. However, some groups began celebrating Mandela Day in 2009. This annual event aims to honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela, the former President of South Africa, his values and community service. Mandela Day 2025 falls on Friday, July 18.

As per historical records, on April 27, 2009, the 46664 concerts and the Nelson Mandela Foundation invited the global community to join them in support of an official Mandela Day. In this article, let’s know more about Mandela Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Mandela Day 2025 Date

Mandela Day 2025 falls on Friday, July 18.

Mandela Day Significance

Mandela Day is an important annual celebration that serves as a global call to action that celebrates the idea that each individual has the power to transform the world, the ability to make an impact. This day was officially declared by the United Nations in 2009, to honour Mandela’s 67 years of public service, as a lawyer, freedom fighter, prisoner, peacemaker, and South Africa’s first Black president. Mandela Day aims to inspire individuals to take action and make a difference in their communities and to promote freedom, justice, equality, and reconciliation, values Nelson Mandela stood for.

