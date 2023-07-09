Every year, Nunavut Day is celebrated on July 9 in the Canadian territory of Nunavut, the largest and northwest territory of the country. The day is a public holiday, as per the 201 Nunavut Day Holiday Order, and commemorates the passing of two Nunavut acts. Nunavut Day marks the day when the Parliament of Canada passed the Nunavut Act, officially declaring Nunavut as a distinct region that is legally separate from the Northwest Territories along with the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement.

On July 9, 1993, the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement Act took effect, and the Nunavut was established on April 1, 1999. The day was declared an official government holiday in the year 2001. As we celebrate Nunavut Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Canada Joins Global Movement, Bans Use of Animals To Test Cosmetic Products.

Nunavut Day 2023 Date

Nunavut Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, July 9.

Nunavut Day History

The Parliament of Canada passed the Nunavut Act on July 9, 1993, following the passing of the 1982 plebiscite on the question of the division of the Northwest Territories. The Act led to the establishment of the territory of Nunavut. On April 1, 1999, Nunavut became a legally distinct territory from the Northwest Territories. The following year, in 2000, 'Nunavut Day' was celebrated on April 1. However, it was felt that the 1993 Nunavut Land Claims Agreement had greater significance to the people of Nunavut, so the holiday was moved to July 9.

Nunavut Day Significance

Nunavut Day holds great significance for the people of Nunavut, Canada, as the day marks the formation of this territory. Nunavut Day is a perfect opportunity for people to honour the efforts of those who helped to bring this territory into being. An important symbol of Nunavut Territory is a blue and white image of a polar bear on an iceberg with a star in the sky. On July 9, 1993, the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement Act took effect, and Nunavut was established on April 1, 1999.

The word ‘Nunavut’ means ‘our land’ in the native language Inuktitut. On Nunavut Day, people organize cultural activities like community-wide breakfasts, traditional games, food fest and other events and celebrate this historic day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2023 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).