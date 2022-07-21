Who do you consider the most important part of your life? For many, their parents tend to be the people who have always been on the first spot on their priority list for every good reason. It doesn't count if your parents are authoritarian or don't consider your privacy; they will always shower you with love and care, more than you could ever ask for. To honour all the parents National Parents' Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of July. The occasion is marked by children across the world valuing their fathers, mothers and anybody who brought them up to become responsible and independent adults. The amount of sacrifice and energy your parents' have poured on you to induct you into normal society is priceless. Good work, parents! Parents Day 2022 will be celebrated on 24 July, and you can't miss the special date! WhatsApp Messages, HD Images and Wallpapers, GIFs, SMS and Messages To Wish Your Parents.

Parents' Day 2022 History

National Parents' Day is celebrated in numerous households across different countries. It was the United States that proclaimed the occasion as an official day. Ever since 1995, Parents' Day has been honoured in the US. President Bill Clinton designated the holiday in 1994 by signing the Congressional Resolution that approved National Parents' Day by law. It was Trent Lott, a Republican Senator, who introduced the bill.

Parents' Day Celebration Ideas And Significance

In India, people celebrate the National event as a way to recognize, support and boost the role of parents. Parents and guardians deserve all the praise and recognition for their years of hard work and daunting tasks in raising their children. You don't have to organize a lavish party or throw a bash to make your parents feel happy. There is no better way to mark National Parents' Day than to spend some time with your parents. Other ideas for making them feel loved are: Plan a short road trip, give them a thoughtful gift like a handwritten letter, or create a unique video with pictures from your travels! Whatever you decide to do on National Parents' Day, make sure your parents feel respected, and they know how much you treasure them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2022 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).