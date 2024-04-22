Passover, also known as Pesach, is a Jewish celebration of freedom from slavery in ancient Egypt, dating back to around 1200 BC. It's mentioned in the Old Testament book of Exodus. The term ‘Passover’ comes from the Bible's tale of the ten plagues that God brought upon Egypt for enslaving the Israelites. In the story, Israelites protected their children by marking their doorposts with lamb’s blood during the tenth plague, when the firstborns of Egypt were killed. This act ensured that the destruction would ‘pass over’ their homes. The festival is also known as the Festival of Unleavened Bread, during which only unleavened bread, called matzo or matzah, is eaten, symbolising the haste with which the Israelites fled Egypt. Passover starts on the 15th day of Nisan month, typically in March or April as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, Pesach 2024, or Passover 2024, will be celebrated from April 22 to April 30. Happy Passover 2024 Wishes, Pesach Greetings and Chag Sameach Messages: SMS, Wallpapers, Images, and Quotes To Share With Near and Dear Ones.

Passover 2024 Day and Date

Pesach or Passover 2024, will be celebrated from the evening of April 22, 2024, which is a Monday, to April 30, 2024, which is a Tuesday. Although the English calendar date varies each year, the holiday takes place from the 15th day to the 22nd day of the Hebrew month of Nisan.

Passover History

The Passover story, found in the Book of Exodus in the Torah, tells of the ancient Jewish people enslaved in Egypt by the Pharaoh. God sent Moses to ask Pharaoh to release them, but Pharaoh refused. So, God sent ten plagues, including turning the Nile to blood and infestations of lice, frogs, and flies. For the last plague, Jews marked their doors using lamb's blood to protect their firstborns. God spared Jewish homes but took the firstborns of the Egyptians. Passover, or Pesach in Hebrew, marks this event. Jews eat matzah, unleavened bread, as they left Egypt quickly and couldn't wait for bread to rise. Moses parted the Red Sea, allowing the Israelites to escape Pharaoh's pursuit.

Passover Significance

Passover, or Pesach in Hebrew, is an eight-day (or seven in Israel) celebration remembering when the Jewish people escaped slavery in ancient Egypt. Though it happened long ago, Passover ensures that every Jew remembers the incident. It celebrates freedom and remembers the hardships faced by the people in Egypt.

