Passover, also called Pesach, occurs from the 15th to the 22nd day of the Hebrew month Nissan. This year, Passover 2024 starts on the evening of April 22 and ends after dark on April 30. Pesach commemorates the Israelites escaping slavery in Egypt, lasting a full week and holding significant meaning for Jewish people. It's a celebration of freedom, renewal, and resilience, often culminating in a seder, a ritual involving symbolic foods, readings, questions, songs, and storytelling. The Passover story unfolds during the time when the Egyptian pharaoh enslaved the Israelites. God instructed Moses to demand their release, but the pharaoh refused. God then sent 10 plagues, the final one being the death of the Egyptian firstborn. To protect their families, Israelites marked their doors with lamb's blood, ensuring the plague ‘passed over’ them. After this, they hurriedly left Egypt, their bread not having time to rise, leading to the unleavened bread known as matzo. At the Red Sea, Moses called upon God to part the waters, allowing the Israelites to escape safely while the Egyptian army drowned. Following their exodus, God commanded the people to observe seven days each year in Nissan, eating unleavened bread and recounting the story of their liberation from Egypt to future generations. To observe this, send Passover 2024 wishes, images, greetings, wallpapers, quotes, and messages to family and friends. Passover Images & Chag Pesach Sameach HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Passover With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Messages.

