April 20, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date

April 20, 2025, Special Days: April 20, 2025, is a day filled with diverse and meaningful observances. It marks Easter Sunday, a joyous celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ for Christians worldwide. Bhanu Saptami and Masik Kalashtami are also observed, both significant in Hindu traditions. It is Masik Krishna Janmashtami for those following the lunar calendar. Additionally, the day is known for 420 Day, celebrating the popular culture reference, and Chinese Language Day, promoting linguistic diversity. The last day of Passover is observed by Jewish communities, while National Look-Alike Day adds fun to the mix. Food lovers enjoy National Baked Ham with Pineapple Day, National Cheddar Fries Day, and National Pineapple Upside Down Cake Day. Lastly, Volunteer Recognition Day honours the selfless contributions of volunteers. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 20, 2025 (Sunday)

Easter Sunday Bhanu Saptami Masik Kalashtami Masik Krishna Janmashtami 420 Day Chinese Language Day Last Day of Passover National Look-Alike Day National Baked Ham with Pineapple Day National Cheddar Fries Day National Pineapple Upside Down Cake Day Volunteer Recognition Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 20, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:17 am on Sunday, 20 April 2025 (IST)

6:17 am on Sunday, 20 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:57 pm on Sunday, 20 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 20 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

N. Chandrababu Naidu Alexander Zverev Miranda Kerr Andy Serkis Tan France Jason Behrendorff Babita Mamta Kulkarni Anjala Zaveri Gajendra Verma Ratan Rajput Bhairavi Raichura Additi Gupta Billy Magnussen

April 19, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).