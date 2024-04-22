Passover 2024, also known as Pesach 2024, is a Jewish festival celebrated from April 22 to April 30 this year. It marks the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt and is a time to reflect on freedom, hope, and new beginnings. Passover is a story about liberation. The Passover story tells how the Israelites, led by Moses, were freed from the Egyptian pharaoh's rule. After God sent 10 plagues upon Egypt, the final one tragically taking the lives of the firstborn sons, the Israelites were allowed to leave. Their journey was so hurried that their bread didn't have time to rise, which is why matzah, the flat, unleavened bread, is a central food during Passover. Passover culminates in a special meal called a seder. Families and friends gather to share symbolic stories, sing songs, read, have food, and ask questions about the Exodus. It's a night of remembrance, reflection, and joy. Passover is a time to connect with family and friends. To celebrate Pesach 2024 or Passover 2024, share Happy Passover 2024 greetings, Pesach 2024 messages, or even Chag Sameach images and wallpapers to spread the spirit of freedom and renewal. Passover 2021 Wishes, Quotes & Messages: Send Chag Sameach Greetings, Telegram Pics, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images & Wallpapers to Your Loved Ones on Pesach.

Happy Passover Greetings

Passover Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Pesach Wishes

Passover Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Passover Images

Passover Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Passover Messages

Passover Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Chag Sameach Wallpapers

Happy Passover Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)