Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most auspicious and sacred occasions celebrated with much happiness, love and devotion in the city of Odisha. This Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra is also known as the Festival of Chariots, which millions of people from all across the globe celebrate. This whole yatra is a journey of Lord Jagannath with his brother Lord Balabhadra and their sister Goddess Subhadra from the temple to Gundicha temple, which is in Puri, Odisha. Here, we have gathered all the information about the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025, including the Jagannath Rath Yatra date, time, rituals, significance and cultural importance of this special and auspicious day.

What Is the Significance of Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra?

The whole tradition of Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra started in the 12th century when King Anantavarman Chodaganga Deva built the Jagannath temple. The legend of Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra states Goddess Subhadra, who told their brothers Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra about her special wish to go an visit her aunt's house which is in Gundicha. At that time both of her brothers also said that they would accompany her on the chariots. Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra is an enactment of this divine journey.

Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Date and Full Schedule

The construction of the chariots for the Jagannath Rath Yatra began on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2025 on April 30. The auspicious festival of Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 will begin on June 27. Below, find out the detailed Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra schedule and the rituals followed during the chariot festival.

Snana Purnima: June 11

All the deities bathe in 108 pots filled with holy water, which is known as the Snana yatra.

Gundicha Marjana: June 26, 2025

Then comes the Gundicha marjana, which is thoroughly and properly cleaned at the Gundicha Temple. This is done to purify the hearts of the deities and then welcome the divine.

Ratha Yatra: June 27

Now comes the Ratha Yatra, which is the actual event. On this day, all the deities take their place in their respective chariots. The yatra will go to the Gundicha Temple, where thousands of devotees will pull the chariot.

Hera Panchami: July 1

On Hera Panchami, it is believed that it is the day when goddess Lakshmi visits the Gundicha temple and looks for the lord Jagannath, which shows the love of goddess Lakshmi for lord Jagannath.

Sandhya Darshan: July 3

On Sandhya Darshan, it is believed that viewing the deities at the Gundicha temple is equal to seeing them for 10 years.

Bahuda Yatra: July 5

The Bahuda yatra is when the deities return to the Jagannath Temple. In between, they stop at the Mausi Maa Temple to enjoy their special sweet, Poda Pitha.

Suna Besha: July 6

Suna Besha is one of the most special and eye-catching parts of the festival, during which all the deities dress in gold ornaments.

Adhara Pana: July 7

Adhara Pana is a sweet drink offered to the deities on the Rathas.

Niladri Bijay: July 8

Niladri Bijay is the end of the festival, during which all the deities return to their sanctum of the Jagannath Temple.

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most auspicious festivals of the year. It is celebrated with vibrant celebrations of tradition, culture, and spirituality. People decorate the chariots with flowers, and then the devotees pull them through the streets of Puri.

