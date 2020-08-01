Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3 this year. It is traditionally celebrated on the full moon day amid the month of Shravan/Sawan (Shravan Purnima) and is one of the most popular festivals in India that celebrates the bond between siblings. Sisters tie rakhi (a holy string of protection on the brother's wrist) to celebrate the day. On this day promises are made that siblings will protect each other. The day is associated with various legends, stories and tell-tales that glorifies the relationship between siblings. According to Hindu beliefs, a war broke out between the gods and the demons that continued for 12 years. While the Danavas(demons) won and occupied the throne of Indra, the king of the gods but the defeated Indra then consulted his spiritual master Brihaspati who advised to recite some mantras so that he could get protection.

It is said that the chanting of mantras started in the month of Shravan on the full moon day and a thread was tightly tied around a small metal with blessings from the gods. After chanting, this small metal with safety blessings was tied on Indra's wrist by Shachi, also known as Indrani. It helped Indra win the war and he stayed protected. Ever since brothers and sisters celebrate this as festival where the Raksha Bandhan is tied. Here are other legends related to Raksha Bandhan that can be sent as WhatsApp forwards:

Legend of Krishna-Draupadi

Once Lord Krishna suffered an injury and a torrent of blood flowed out. All this was not seen from Draupadi and she immediately tore the pallu of her sari and tied it in the hands of Shri Krishna and as a result the bleeding stopped. After some time when Draupadi dislocated by Dushasan, Shri Krishna extended the rip and paid the favor of this bond. This incident also proves the importance of Rakshabandhan.

Jahangir Protecting a Rajput woman

According to Indian history, Muslim rulers were also inclined towards the religion of Rakshabandhan. Jahangir gave a distinct ideal to the society by protecting a Rajput woman. Panna's Rakhi is particularly notable in this context. Once there was serious discord in two princely states of Rajasthan. The Mughals attacked a princely state. Taking the opportunity, the other princely Rajputs were doing military decoration to support the Mughals. Panna was also surrounded by these Mughals. He sent a rakhi to the ruler of another princely state, who was going to help the Mughals. On finding the rakhi, he in turn attacked the Mughals. The Mughals were defeated. In this way, the raw thread of Raksha Bandhan tied the rulers of both princely states in the thread of firm friendship.

Story of Karmavati-Humayun

It is a phenomenon of medieval history.

Hindurani Karmavati of Chittor sent a rakhi to him, considering Humayun, the Mughal emperor of Delhi as his brother. Humayun accepted Rakhi Karmavati's Rakhi and when the time came, she fought with the emperor of Gujarat to protect the honor of the queen.

