Happy Raksha Bandhan Images, Happy Rakhi 2020 HD Wallpapers, Greetings for Brothers and Sisters and Quotes: Raksha Bandhan falls on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravan and will be commemorated on August 3 this year. Raksha Bandhan 2020 takes place on Monday. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated by India, Nepal and other parts of the Indian subcontinent as well as people across the world who follow Hinduism. People wish their siblings on the festival day with most beautiful Rakhi images, Raksha Bandhan special photos and wallpapers along with wishes and greetings. We bring you a collection of Raksha Bandhan 2020 greetings, Raksha Bandhan images, Raksha Bandhan messages for sisters, Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 greetings for brothers, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, quotes, WhatsApp status video, and more, available for free download. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Rakhi Festival With WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Quotes, Wishes and Facebook Messages.

The most important part of this celebration is the Rakhi tying ceremony, where sisters perform aarti of their brothers and tie the sacred thread (rakhi) on their wrist. People often prepare delicious sweets and other delicacies, dress up in festive clothing and celebrate this day with their friends and family. The Rakhi ceremony is an integral part of this celebration. And this year’s celebrations might be a little different. People traditionally used to travel to their sisters’ home to visit them on this special occasion, and the celebrations may turn to video calls this year. However, whatever the way of celebration, the significance of Raksha Bandhan is sure to be the same. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes to Send Brothers: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Images And SMS to Greet Your Brothers.

And as we prepare to celebrate Rakhi 2020, here are some Raksha Bandhan 2020 images, Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes, Rakhi 2020 Hindi wishes, Rakhi 2020 messages in Hindi, Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers and Raksha Bandhan 2020 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your siblings to commemorate this event.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Sister. You Are My Friend and Biggest Protector. Happy Rakhi! Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Do Not Be Disheartened That I Am Not There With You This Rakhi. My Good Wishes Will Always Be With You. Wishing You a Very Happy Rakhi. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Is a Bond of Love, a Bond of Togetherness; It’s a Thread That Binds Our Life and Our Hearts. Happy Rakhsha Bandhan My Dearest Sister! HappyRakhi 2020!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Raksha Bandhan. Don’t Make the Commitment of Protection Only to Your Sister, but Determine to Protect All the Girls.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Matter How Old You Grow, for Me You Will Always Remain My Adorable Little Sister. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!

How to Download Raksha Bandhan 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Raksha Bandhan 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. It is important to remember that this celebration is not limited to blood-related siblings. In fact, tying rakhi to brother-like figures in their lives has been a common practice for many. In recent times, siblings also tie rakhi to their sisters, or each other, and celebrate this festive time with their loved ones. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Raksha Bandhan!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 06:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).