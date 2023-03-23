Mumbai, March 23: Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is a holy month that Muslims all over India including Patna observe with great fervor. The ninth month of the Islamic calendar is devoted to introspection, meditation, and celebration, in accordance with Islamic teachings. Muslims all over the world fast for 29 to 30 days during this month of Ramadan, which begins after the end of the month of Shaban, based on the moon's sighting. Ramadan 2023 Date: When Is Moon Sighting in Your Country? Know Ramzan Start Date in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Other Countries.

The commencement of Chaitra Navratri 2023 and the month of Ramadan coincide this year. Prayers are given to the almighty and Quranic verses are read loudly during this holy month.

It is also said that the Prophet's first message is remembered during Ramadan. The concluding day of Ramadan, when people break their fast, is referred to as Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ramadan Moon Sighting:

Muslims watch for the moon each year to signal the start and conclusion of Ramadan. Ramadan will start in India on March 23 or 24, a day later than it does in Saudi Arabia because of the timing differences. Scroll down to check the Sehri and Iftar timings in Patna.

Ramadan 2023 Time Table for Patna:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 1 04:32 AM 6:03 PM 24 Mar 2023 2 04:31 AM 6:04 PM 25 Mar 2023 3 04:30 AM 6:04 PM 26 Mar 2023 4 04:29 AM 6:05 PM 27 Mar 2023 5 04:28 AM 6:05 PM 28 Mar 2023 6 04:27 AM 6:06 PM 29 Mar 2023 7 04:26 AM 6:06 PM 30 Mar 2023 8 04:24 AM 6:06 PM 31 Mar 2023 9 04:23 AM 6:07 PM 01 Apr 2023 10 04:22 AM 6:07 PM 02 Apr 2023 11 04:21 AM 6:08 PM 03 Apr 2023 12 04:20 AM 6:08 PM 04 Apr 2023 13 04:19 AM 6:09 PM 05 Apr 2023 14 04:18 AM 6:09 PM 06 Apr 2023 15 04:16 AM 6:10 PM 07 Apr 2023 16 04:15 AM 6:10 PM 08 Apr 2023 17 04:14 AM 6:11 PM 09 Apr 2023 18 04:13 AM 6:11 PM 10 Apr 2023 19 04:12 AM 6:11 PM 11 Apr 2023 20 04:11 AM 6:12 PM 12 Apr 2023 21 04:10 AM 6:12 PM 13 Apr 2023 22 04:08 AM 6:13 PM 14 Apr 2023 23 04:07 AM 6:13 PM 15 Apr 2023 24 04:06 AM 6:14 PM 16 Apr 2023 25 04:05 AM 6:14 PM 17 Apr 2023 26 04:04 AM 6:15 PM 18 Apr 2023 27 04:03 AM 6:15 PM 19 Apr 2023 28 04:02 AM 6:16 PM 20 Apr 2023 29 04:01 AM 6:16 PM 21 Apr 2023

As the Holy Quran was unveiled during this month, Muslims place great significance on the holy month of Ramadan. On the occasion, LatestLY wishes you a joyous and blessed Ramadan.

