Mumbai, March 11: Ruet-e-Hilal committees in different parts of India will meet today (March 11) to perform the moon sighting ritual to determine the date for commencement of Ramadan 2024 (Ramzan 2024). The committees will announce whether the crescent moon is sighted. Based on the sighting of the moon, Ramadan 2024 date in India shall be decided. The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle and each month has either 29 or 30 days.

On the 29th day of each Islamic month, Ruet-e-Hilal committees meet to determine if the moon is visible. They also take testimonies of eye-witnesses into account. If the crescent moon is sighted, the ongoing month culminates and a new month begins the next day. In case the moon is not visible, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month starts after that. Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia.

Today (March 11) is the 29th of Shabaan, the month before Ramadan, in India. If the moon is sighted this evening, Shabaan shall conclude and Ramadan will begin. In this case, Muslims in India will observe their first Ramzan fast on Tuesday, March 12. In case the moon is not sighted today, Shabaan will complete 30 days tomorrow (March 12). Muslims will then begin Ramadan fasting from Wednesday, March 13. Ramadan Mubarak Greetings: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Extends Ramadan Wishes.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar. It is believed to be the holiest month. Fasting from dawn to dusk during Ramadan is mandatory for all healthy Muslims. This fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, the core practices of the religion.

