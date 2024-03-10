Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, extended Ramadan greetings on Sunday, March 10, 2024. “Ramadan Mubarak to everyone observing the holy month of #Ramadan”, said the tweet via the office of the UK Prime Minister on X. Within the Muslim faith, one of the most significant annual celebrations is the 29–30 day Ramadan period. Every member of the religion fasts, prays, engages in charitable giving back to the community, and engages in introspection during this time. Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Fasting To Begin From Tomorrow.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Extends Ramadan Wishes

Ramadan Mubarak to everyone observing the holy month of #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/0SMUOkCLPw — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 10, 2024

