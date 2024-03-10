The moon marking the beginning of Ramadan 2024 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. As a result, fasting will commence from tomorrow. This significant event marks the start of a holy month of fasting and prayer for Muslims worldwide. Whether Muslims will observe 29 or 30 fasts is based on the sighting of the moon, which is crucial in deciding the beginning and the ending of the month. After the end of the month of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. Ramadan 2024 Date and Time in India: Know When Crescent Moon is Expected to be Sighted in The Country.

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighted in Saudi Arabia

BREAKING NEWS | The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Ramadhān 1445 will begin tonight. May Allāh ﷻ accept our siyām, qiyām & acts of worship and may He grant us the ability to utilise the precious moments of this Blessed month to engage in that which… pic.twitter.com/6QYw7IpoMK — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) March 10, 2024

