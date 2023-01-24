This year, India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023. The day celebrates the adoption of the Constitution of India, which was enacted on January 26, 1950. Republic Day, also known as Gantantra Diwas, is observed with great fervour and excitement throughout the country. A grand ceremony takes place on January 26 in New Delhi along the Rajpath, now known as Kartavya Path. The Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force all take part in the Republic Day parade, giving a treat to the eyes. Schools, colleges and private institutions are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with several events and functions. As you gear up for Republic Day 2023 celebrations, here are some important tips for children and adults and speech ideas. Republic Day 2023 Speeches in Hindi: From Sample Essays to Interesting Long and Short Write-Ups, Get the Best Tips for School Competitions (Watch Videos).

Speech Ideas for Kids and Adults on Republic Day 2023

Try to keep the Republic Day speech short and simple. This can help kids and adults deliver a crisp and impactful speech and also save time and energy.

Before delivering the speech, cross-check all historical facts mentioned in your Republic Day speech.

Guide the kids while they practise an R-Day speech. Avoid using difficult words in the speech as it becomes difficult to remember them. Make the speech short and sweet.

Kids can speak on India’s journey to attain independence and make the audience aware of the struggles of freedom fighters and their sacrifices.

Adults can make the speech easy by comparing the Indian constitution with that of other nations. This would make the speech more interesting and impactful.

Kids can also talk about the tricolour, popularly known as ‘Tiranga’. They can speak of its colours, design, and evolution of the national flag over the years.

Kids and adults can throw some light on the life and philosophy of the brave freedom fighters who fought for the country’s independence and how they continue to inspire the youth even today.

Sample Republic Day Speech You Can Look at and Make Your Own

Your Republic Day speech should begin with- Respected Principal, teachers, visitors, and dear friends and then introduce your topic. Here's how:

Good morning respected Principal, teachers, visitors, and dear friends and to everyone who is present over here on the prosperous occasion of Republic Day. This year, we are celebrating the 74th Republic Day of our nation. I take this opportunity to share my views on the topic….

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 since it was on this day in 1950 that the Indian Constitution went into effect. On this day, Dr Rajendra Prasad began his term as the first President of India. The most remarkable thing about Republic Day is that the Constituent Assembly became the Parliament of India under the provisions of the new Constitution.

On Republic Day every year, ceremonial parades occur at the Rajpath, now known as Kartavya Path. The celebration begins from the gates of Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by Raisina hill on the Rajpath past the Indian gate is the main attraction on Republic Day. On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, let’s do our bit and strengthen India’s Republic and Democratic values.

Republic Day Speech Video - Sample 1

Republic Day Speech Video - Sample 2

Republic Day Speech Video - Sample 3

We hope these important tips and speech ideas help you prepare the perfect speech for Republic Day celebrations. Happy Gantantra Diwas 2023!

