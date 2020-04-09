Shab-e-Barat 2020: Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar Extend Greetings to Nation

Arvind Kejriwal press conference (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 8: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal extended greetings on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat -- a festival observed by various sects of the Muslim community. Kejriwal, while wishing Muslims on the occasion, reiterated the appeal to offer all prayers from inside their homes. Shab-e-Barat 2020 FAQs: Date, Importance, Practices, Relevance and Other Questions About The Muslim Festival Answered.

The Delhi Police, in a statement issued on Sunday, appealed the Muslims community living in the national capital to adhere to the lockdown call on the occasion go Shab-e-Barat. Even as visiting graveyards is considered a practice associated with the festival, the police said th believers would have to remain indoors this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Islamic scholars and community leaders heeded to the police call and appealed all Muslims to neither visits the mosques nor the graveyards on the pious night. "Instead, offer your prayers from home. The decision is taken in everyone's interest due to the spread of COVID-19," said Maulana Arshad Madani, a top cleric and office-bearer of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

See Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet

शब-ए-बरात के मौके पर सभी को मुबारकबाद। आप सब से मेरी गुजारिश है की इस साल अपने अपने घरों से ही इबादत करें, अपनी और अपने परिवार की हिफाज़त करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 8, 2020

"Tonight is a night of prayers. May all your prayers be accepted. Shab E Barat Mubarak," said Mamata Banerjee in her tweet. She also posted the message in Bengali on her social media handle.

See Mamata Banerjee's Tweet

Tonight is a night of prayers. May all your prayers be accepted. Shab E Barat Mubarak আজ প্রার্থনার রাত। সকলের প্রার্থনা পূর্ণ হোক। শবেবরাত মুবারক — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 8, 2020

Nitish Kumar, in a statement issued by his office, said Shab-e-Barat is a holy occasion when the prayers are accepted by the Almighty. He appealed the Muslim brethren to pray for all those in the world affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 15th date of the Islamic calendar month of Shaban. As per the English calender, the date falls on April 9 in India and Dhaka. The Shaban moon was sighted a day earlier in some other nations with significant Muslim populations, including the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

Also referred to as Laylat-al-Barra, Muslims consider the pious event as a"night of forgiveness". On this night, they offer nafl prayers and seek forgiveness from Allah. The believers also apologise to their family members, relatives, friends and others for intentionally or unintentionally hurting or offending them. On the following day, a dawn-to-dusk fast is observed.